Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

WATCH: Police pounce on alleged luxury car thieves

by Luke Mortimer
28th Mar 2020 8:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN and woman have been charged after allegedly raiding a Gold Coast home, taking off in a luxury SUV and attempting to flee police.

Queensland Police said in a statement a 40-year-old man and 29-year-old woman forced entry to the Pacific Pines residence on Victoria Dr about 2pm on Friday.

It's alleged the pair stole a BMW XI and items including a computer and tools.

Police were patrolling about midnight when it's alleged they spotted the BMW being driven along Creek St at Ormeau.

Gold Coast Police arrest a man alleged to have burgled a home at Pacific Pines on Friday. Picture: Queensland Police
Gold Coast Police arrest a man alleged to have burgled a home at Pacific Pines on Friday. Picture: Queensland Police

"Officers attempted to intercept the vehicle, however the 40-year-old male driver allegedly failed to stop," the statement read.

"A tyre deflation device was successfully deployed, and the car stopped in a yard on Beausang Pl a short time later, where they were taken into custody."

The man has been charged with burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evasion and receiving tainted property.

His alleged accomplice, the woman, has been charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The pair were due to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as WATCH: Police pounce on alleged luxury car thieves

burglary car thieves stingers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three new North Coast COVID-19 cases confined to home

        premium_icon Three new North Coast COVID-19 cases confined to home

        News North Coast health authorities reveal three new cases of coronavirus in the health district, but all are being treated at home.

        Expect delays as highway work hits the Clarence

        Expect delays as highway work hits the Clarence

        News Drivers using the Pacific Highway next week should factor in delays

        Phil staying the course after rollercoaster start

        premium_icon Phil staying the course after rollercoaster start

        News ‘Ten per cent of something is better than 100 per cent of nothing, and that’s why...

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Information The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation and it’s understandable that...