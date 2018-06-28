Menu
Chris Gulaptis inspects some of the finished bridge segments in the precast yard at South Grafton before they were laid on the new Grafton bridge.
News

WATCH: Preparations for first Grafton bridge lift

Adam Hourigan
by
28th Jun 2018 2:28 PM

AS preparations were made today for the first segments to be laid on the new Grafton River Bridge, member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said he couldn't help but be impressed.

"As a surveyor by trade, I cannot help but admire the ingenuity of the team building this project in the face of severe challenges, mainly related to flood mitigation,” he said.

"When finished next year, the new Grafton bridge is going to have a hugely positive impact for the Clarence Valley. It means it will take less time to take your kids to school, it means betterroad safety and it means local small businesses will be better able to compete.

Mr Gulaptis said it was also great to see new works on the old bridge.

"Part of the rail viaduct which crosses Pound Street will be replaced with a steel structure which can span the approach roadway. New pedestrian and cycle path and signalised pedestrian crossings will also be installed,” Mr Gulaptis concluded.

The first segment is expected to be laid on the piers later this afternoon.

Grafton Daily Examiner

