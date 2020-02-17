Menu
News

WATCH: Python eats ‘massive’ cat

Matt Collins
17th Feb 2020 12:47 PM | Updated: 3:09 PM
WARNING: Footage may be disturbing for some viewers.

A Sunshine Coast snake catcher has warned families of the dangers of letting cats outside after footage shows him catching a massive carpet python who had recently feasted on a Kin Kin resident's pet.

Noosa Snake Catcher Luke Huntley was called out to the emotional Kin Kin woman's home on Tuesday, January 28 to relocate the large python who had managed to consume the large pet.

"Wow. That is a big snake and that is a massive cat," he said.

 

In a video he recorded while removing the rather full python, Huntley reminded viewers why cats should remain inside.

"The number one killer of outdoor cats is cars by a lot," he said.

Noosa Snake Catcher, Luke Huntley has a strong message for cat owners after he caught this carpet python after it consumed a Kin Kin family's cat.
"So by keeping them inside you're keeping them safe."

"Also you're saving so much wildlife," he said.

"Feral and domestic cats do an insane amount of damage to our wildlife as well."

If you require the services of the Noosa Snake Catcher he can be contacted on 0499 920 290.

