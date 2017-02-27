26°
Sport

WATCH: Rebels put Navy to the trident

Matthew Elkerton
| 27th Feb 2017 11:48 AM
The victorious South Grafton Rebels squad after clinching a dominant victory against Navy Tridents.
The victorious South Grafton Rebels squad after clinching a dominant victory against Navy Tridents.

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels are storming into their Group 2 title defence full of momentum after the side made short work of the Navy Tridents at Bellingen at the weekend.

In an effort to support the once struggling Bellingen-Dorrigo Magpies, the Rebels got involved in the annual Sgt. Matthew Locke Charity Day tackling a fit Tridents' outfit.

The Rebels controlled the contest from the outset, showing the connections within the side have only strengthened over an extended pre-season.

Set plays exploited gaps in the defence for the South Grafton side to score at will throughout the contest, eventually running out 42-14 victors after a late consolation effort for the Tridents.

If you missed out on watching the match at Bellingen on Saturday, don't fear as the friendly folk at neiljones.biz Videography live streamed the contest to Facebook.

Watch the Rebels dominant last preseason hit out below and gear up for Group 2 action with the season kicking off March 26.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  charity match clarence league group 2 league navy tridents nrl rebels rugby league sgt matthew locke mg south grafton rebels

