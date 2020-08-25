Watch Rocky secondary schools league games live

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two crucial matches from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition will be livestreamed on this website tonight.

No spectators are allowed at games this season due to COVID-19 but you can still catch the action from Browne Park.

At 6.30pm, Open A teams Yeppoon State High and St Brendan's College Gold will replay their Round 2 game that was washed out, with the winner qualifying for the grand final.

At 7.45pm, Heights College and Yeppoon State High 2 will clash in the Open C semi-final.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream closer to kick-off.

The RDSSRL grand finals will be played on Friday and will also be livestreamed on this website.

The grand final schedule is Open C at 4.30pm, Open B at 6pm and Open A at 7.30pm.

Replay: Open A, Yeppoon State High 1 vs St Brendan's College Gold

More stories

Watch the replay of last Friday's RDSSRL games here

Watch the replay of August 18 RDSSRL games here

Triple treat for North Rocky High's fleet-footed winger