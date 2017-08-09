WATCH: See what's underneath the old Grafton Bridge

Construction of the new Grafton Bridge on August 8, 2017.

ROADS and Maritime have released a new video with an update of the Grafton Bridge project.

Presented by Acting Senior Project Manager Brett Tribe, the update explores where to build is up to right now.

Construction of the new Grafton Bridge on August 8, 2017. Caitlan Charles

"At the moment we have two large cranes over in South Grafton, on on the barge and one land, those tow cranes are working together to build the first two piers in the Clarence River," Mr Tribe said in the video.

The piles are expected to appear in the Clarence River very soon. They will be three metres in diameter, 20 metres high and they will weight about 400 tonnes.

Roads and Maritime have been conducting sonar imaging of the old Grafton Bridge supports. Roads and Maritime

The video also explores how the original piers for the old Grafton Bridge were built, including sonar images of the bridge underwater.

"That is sound waves that we bounce of hard surfaces to get essentially an underwater picture of the existing bridge piers," he said.