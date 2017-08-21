WATCH: Take a sneak peek at the new Grafton jail

BASKETBALL courts, soccer fields, stylish murals and grassy areas shaded by Jacaranda trees.

It sounds like a retreat, but it is in fact an artist's impression of the new Grafton Correctional Centre.

Today, the first sod was turned on the project today, marking a key milestone in the NSW Government's prison infrastructure plan.

The 1700-bed facility will be Australia's largest prison and inject more than $560 million into the local economy, as well as create 1100 jobs during construction and 600 permanent roles once operational.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro, Minister for Planning Anthony Roberts, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, Corrective Services NSW Acting Commissioner Luke Grant, and members of the Northern Pathways consortium delivering the project, joined Mr Elliott at the site in Lavadia, about 12.5km out of Grafton.

Construction is slated for completion in 2020.