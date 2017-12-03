WATCH: Take a birds-eye view of proposed Iluka resort

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

IF YOU'RE curious to have a closer look at the proposed $10m resort for Iluka, take a look at this video flythrough.

Posted by developer Derk Vanderbent of Surf&Yoga P/L, the three-dimensional rendered video shows off the plans for the new facility, including pools, open areas and exercise areas.

The development is planned to at the site of the derelict service station at the corner of Russell and Spenser Sts, and Mr Vanderbent said tThe new resort would create a much-needed holiday destination venue for an area seriously lacking in motel and resort facilities.

"We have designed the resort to be low key and to blend with the charming Iluka village atmosphere," he said.

Check out the full article where Mr Vanderbent unveiled the plans here.