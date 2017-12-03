Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Take a birds-eye view of proposed Iluka resort

Adam Hourigan
by

IF YOU'RE curious to have a closer look at the proposed $10m resort for Iluka, take a look at this video flythrough.

Posted by developer Derk Vanderbent of Surf&Yoga P/L, the three-dimensional rendered video shows off the plans for the new facility, including pools, open areas and exercise areas.

The development is planned to at the site of the derelict service station at the corner of Russell and Spenser Sts, and Mr Vanderbent said tThe new resort would create a much-needed holiday destination venue for an area seriously lacking in motel and resort facilities.

"We have designed the resort to be low key and to blend with the charming Iluka village atmosphere," he said.

Check out the full article where Mr Vanderbent unveiled the plans here.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Power 30 Judges hard task masters

Power 30 Judges hard task masters

DECIDING on the Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people was a tough ask

Big turnout to Grafton's Carols

Grafton Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek.

Monica Trapaga headlines event at Alumy Creek

Baby, she was born to run on the track

Grafton jockey in training Leah Kilner has put the miles in the saddle and is almost ready to take up her apprentice license.

Emerging Grafton rider following in influential hoofsteps.

Merry Christmas from Grafton Seniors Member of the Year

CELEBRATION: Pauline Delaforce is the Grafton Senior Citizens 2017 Member of the Year.

A little Christmas cheer from the Grafton Senior Citz

Local Partners