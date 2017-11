An aerial shot of the progress on the new river crossing at Harwood.

An aerial shot of the progress on the new river crossing at Harwood. Adam Hourigan

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THE new crossing of the Clarence River at Harwood Bridge is speeding ahead, with 108 piles of the 117 installed.

If you haven't seen the progress in a while, the Roads and Maritime Service have released an amazing timelapse of the work down in October from a bird eye view above the Clarence.

From day to night, you can see how each part of the bridge is coming together.