WATCH: Take a sneak peek at the new Harwood Bridge

Adam Hourigan
| 28th Jun 2017 5:00 AM

A still from the new video showing the new Harwood Bridge
A still from the new video showing the new Harwood Bridge

AS THE construction of the new river crossing starts to gain momentum, the Roads and Maritime Services have released a new video to show exactly what you'll be driving on in the future.

The flyover and perspective view of the new bridge shows fully rendered views of the new bridge, showing its relative height to the old bridge, the views from on the bridge and from the navigation channel, as well as a look at the interchanges that will exist around the new bridge.

You'll also get to see some of the massive 177 pilings that will be used to support the bridge once constructed.

RELATED: Hogan lauds Harwood bridge build at tender announcement

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence development new harwood bridge pacific highway upgrade

