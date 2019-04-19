Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The yachts wait to launch at last year’s race.
The yachts wait to launch at last year’s race.
Sport

Watch the Brisbane to Gladstone live here

by Kyle Pollard
19th Apr 2019 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The time-honoured Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race starts today. Follow the live stream below as the competitors look to break the record that was set last year.

The overall handicap winner of the race is awarded The Courier-Mail Cup and Sydney merchant banker Matt Allen is chasing history on his 66-foot racer Ichi Ban.

In this year's field of 40 yachts - and with not a pigeon among them - Allen is trying to match the hat-trick of titles collected by Norseman in 1954-1956.

MORE BRISBANE TO GLADSTONE STORIES:

Ragamuffin eases a broken heart for Freebairn

Salter carries the hopes of Moreton Bay

The rich history of the Brisbane to Gladstone

brisbane to gladstone yacht race editors picks live stream yacht race

Top Stories

    What do you take to an island? Artists

    premium_icon What do you take to an island? Artists

    People and Places 'What we do is like interior decorating which keeps the island accessible'

    • 19th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    What's open this Easter long weekend

    What's open this Easter long weekend

    News Our quick guide to what's open this weekend

    Threatening text message a hoax

    premium_icon Threatening text message a hoax

    Crime Police reveal information about a concerning text message

    $6.5 million commitment for Grafton riverfront

    premium_icon $6.5 million commitment for Grafton riverfront

    News Promise made to fund revitalisation in Grafton