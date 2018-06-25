Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A photo by Stephen Otton of the Brumby in Lake Cakora
A photo by Stephen Otton of the Brumby in Lake Cakora
News

WATCH: The Broom's famous brumby takes a dip

Adam Hourigan
by
25th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

WHAT a better to start your day than to see one of the Clarence Valley's true animal icons in it's environemnt - so here it is.

Carol Watkins posted this video to the Brooms Head Facebook page, capturing the famous Brooms Head brumby taking a dip in Lake Cakora.

Responding to many questions about its gait while going through the ice-cold lake, Ms Watkins said the limp actually looked better than what it had, and after it left the lake went to the rear of the bowling club and had a roll in the grass.

For many who live outside the Brooms Head area, the brumby is a rare sight, so enjoy this glimpse of one our most well-loved wild animals out in nature.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Is the wait finally over for Ulmarra?

    premium_icon Is the wait finally over for Ulmarra?

    News RMS bow to media pressure to make village safe, but is it too late?

    Chopper rescues walker in national park

    Chopper rescues walker in national park

    Breaking Patient airlifted from remote location

    50 YEARS: A small pin to honour a huge battle

    premium_icon 50 YEARS: A small pin to honour a huge battle

    News Citation arrives for Coral-Balmoral battle

    • 25th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Clinical Ghosts charge toward finals

    Clinical Ghosts charge toward finals

    Rugby League GRAFTON side faultless in demolition of Macksville.

    Local Partners