WATCH: The Broom's famous brumby takes a dip

WHAT a better to start your day than to see one of the Clarence Valley's true animal icons in it's environemnt - so here it is.

Carol Watkins posted this video to the Brooms Head Facebook page, capturing the famous Brooms Head brumby taking a dip in Lake Cakora.

Responding to many questions about its gait while going through the ice-cold lake, Ms Watkins said the limp actually looked better than what it had, and after it left the lake went to the rear of the bowling club and had a roll in the grass.

For many who live outside the Brooms Head area, the brumby is a rare sight, so enjoy this glimpse of one our most well-loved wild animals out in nature.