WATCH: The story behind our true Jacaranda Heart

The prize getters of the My Jaca Heart competition.

BRENDA Little has only seen the wonders of our Jacarandas for the past four years, but she's now shown what the true heart of Jacaranda is.

A song she composed has won the My Jaca Heart competition, and for Ms Little it was a long road to get the song out.

"It's been quite the journey. The song had been in my head for about a year, and I'd shown some people the words and gotten some feedback, and people told me I should do something with it."

Jacaranda Town - winner of Jaca Heart story competition: Jacaranda Town, a song written by Brenda Little took out first place in the Jaca Heart competition this year

Enlisting the Strings 'n Things group at the Clarence River Conservatorium for the backing track, she wrote the song for her "Beach Choir" choir at Wooli to sing.

The only problem? Just like the Jacaranda Festival, COVID had cancelled all the events.

"I had been doing rehearsals on Zoom since March with the choir, and when I decided to do the song, it was only a couple of weeks," she said.

"So I did up a conductor track and everyone did their bit."

The recording of the string backing for Jacaranda town by Brenda Little with the Strings 'n Things group at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

The resulting video attracted the eye of the judges, awarding Ms Little's five-minute musical tribute the top prize of $1000.

"I'm so grateful to the Strings group, and to all the people who went out of their way to do the vocals, it was very brave," she said.

"I'm really excited to take it somewhere, and get more voices and hear it played live."

Despite her short time in the area, Ms Little said she felt a real connection with the place and the Jacaranda spirit.

Brenda Little with the Wooli Beach Choir.

"I just love the spirit of the festival, I love the sense of community around it, the local businesses and everyone get behind it, and it's such a tourism drawcard for the area," she said.

"I also love the Clarence River, so the song features the river a lot. That's the idea of the song, a day in October during Jacaranda."

Second prize was awarded to a video by the students of Nymboida Public School, who each read their memories, and thoughts about what the Jacaranda season meant to them.

Nymboida Public School Jaca Heart: Second place getter in the My Jaca Heart competition - Nymboida Public School

Third prize was awarded to Rebecca Yager, whose short story chronicled her lifetime experiences for herself, and her family at the festival.

Jacaranda Festival Manager Mark Blackadder said the competition was sponsored by the Dagwood Dog guy, a regular at the festival since 1952, and offered $2000 for the competition.

"They have a passion for Grafton, and wanted to know what people loved about Jacaranda, and donated the money to run the competition," Mr Blackadder said.

Nymboida Public School took out second place in the My Jaca Heart competition.

"Why the winner was chosen was it was everything that they wanted in the competition, to tell the story of Grafton and why Jacaranda is so important to the community."