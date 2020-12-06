Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The prize getters of the My Jaca Heart competition.
The prize getters of the My Jaca Heart competition.
News

WATCH: The story behind our true Jacaranda Heart

Adam Hourigan
7th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BRENDA Little has only seen the wonders of our Jacarandas for the past four years, but she's now shown what the true heart of Jacaranda is.

A song she composed has won the My Jaca Heart competition, and for Ms Little it was a long road to get the song out.

"It's been quite the journey. The song had been in my head for about a year, and I'd shown some people the words and gotten some feedback, and people told me I should do something with it."

 

Enlisting the Strings 'n Things group at the Clarence River Conservatorium for the backing track, she wrote the song for her "Beach Choir" choir at Wooli to sing.

The only problem? Just like the Jacaranda Festival, COVID had cancelled all the events.

"I had been doing rehearsals on Zoom since March with the choir, and when I decided to do the song, it was only a couple of weeks," she said.

"So I did up a conductor track and everyone did their bit."

The recording of the string backing for Jacaranda town by Brenda Little with the Strings 'n Things group at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
The recording of the string backing for Jacaranda town by Brenda Little with the Strings 'n Things group at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

The resulting video attracted the eye of the judges, awarding Ms Little's five-minute musical tribute the top prize of $1000.

"I'm so grateful to the Strings group, and to all the people who went out of their way to do the vocals, it was very brave," she said.

"I'm really excited to take it somewhere, and get more voices and hear it played live."

Despite her short time in the area, Ms Little said she felt a real connection with the place and the Jacaranda spirit.

Brenda Little with the Wooli Beach Choir.
Brenda Little with the Wooli Beach Choir.

"I just love the spirit of the festival, I love the sense of community around it, the local businesses and everyone get behind it, and it's such a tourism drawcard for the area," she said.

"I also love the Clarence River, so the song features the river a lot. That's the idea of the song, a day in October during Jacaranda."

Second prize was awarded to a video by the students of Nymboida Public School, who each read their memories, and thoughts about what the Jacaranda season meant to them.

 

Third prize was awarded to Rebecca Yager, whose short story chronicled her lifetime experiences for herself, and her family at the festival.

Jacaranda Festival Manager Mark Blackadder said the competition was sponsored by the Dagwood Dog guy, a regular at the festival since 1952, and offered $2000 for the competition.

"They have a passion for Grafton, and wanted to know what people loved about Jacaranda, and donated the money to run the competition," Mr Blackadder said.

Nymboida Public School took out second place in the My Jaca Heart competition.
Nymboida Public School took out second place in the My Jaca Heart competition.

>>> RELATED: Dagwood dog man puts up $2k for Jacaranda competition

"Why the winner was chosen was it was everything that they wanted in the competition, to tell the story of Grafton and why Jacaranda is so important to the community."

Rebecca Yager and her children took out third prize for their story of their Jacaranda journey.
Rebecca Yager and her children took out third prize for their story of their Jacaranda journey.
brenda little dagwood dog guy jacaranda festival 2020 mark blackadder my jaca heart
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: All the cricket action this weekend

        Premium Content GALLERY: All the cricket action this weekend

        Cricket It was hot early, but there was plenty of hot action from CRCA Premier League games this week

        Fears grow after tourists bypass NSW quarantine

        Fears grow after tourists bypass NSW quarantine

        Health Urgent virus warning for Virgin flight

        Free camping encourages travellers to ‘linger longer’

        Premium Content Free camping encourages travellers to ‘linger longer’

        News A FAR North Coast council is providing free camping at its local showground this...

        Keeping Jacaranda fried and fresh in our mind

        Premium Content Keeping Jacaranda fried and fresh in our mind

        Whats On His family have been for Jacaranda since 1952, and following a COVID enforced wait...