Watch the Wasp stings field at greyhounds final

(right) 1- Watch the Wasp jumps out to a good start and streets the field in the final of the Westlawn Finance Stayers Cup.

(right) 1- Watch the Wasp jumps out to a good start and streets the field in the final of the Westlawn Finance Stayers Cup. Adam Hourigan

DEAN SWAIN told his dad as a youngster coming to Grafton he wanted to come back and train the winner of a Stayer's Cup, and last night he brought a mighty dog to achieve it.

Swain's champion dog Watch the Wasp led round the first corner of Wednesday night's Westlawn Finance Stayers Cup over 610m and streeted the field to win by a massive 13 lengths.

"He's a mighty dog," Swain said. "Tonight he's gone over $100,000 in stakes, and he's won a Group 2 as well.

"He had a good box and used it well tonight.

"When he got to the lead I knew he had it. He comes from nowhere usually to win races so when he led he just went.

"I'm over the moon, I've been coming here for a while and I've always wanted to win this one."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Evelyn Harris kept one of the finals in local hands on the main night of racing for the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club's July Carnival when her white brindle dog Cosmic Bonus took out the Village Green Hotel Sprinters Cup final over 407m in 23.18.

"It's been a long time since a local won this race," she said.

"I was hoping he would jump in front and just go, and once I saw him sitting in there I knew he'd be a good srong dog and run him down.

"He's a top rated dog, he's had 30 wins for 64 starts so it's not a bad record."

In other finals, well-known visitor to the carnival Mark Knowles brought his partner Jacqueline's dog Bugatti Reign to win the Taylor Family Clarence Valley Sheds Maiden Final, upsetting $1.60 favourite Club Double into fourth.

In the Ladbroke's 5th grade Distance final Peter Simpson's Jonesy jumped well from the two box to take the 610m event in 35.74 by five lengths.