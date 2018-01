HOW WOULD you feel if someone was riffling through your things as you slept?

Early Monday morning a male broke into a house on Moorehead Drive, South Grafton and began riffling through things in the home while the occupants slept.

Simon Boatswain posted the video on Facebook asking for the communities help to catch the person in the video.

He urged anyone with information or who could identify the male to contact Grafton Police Station on 6642 0222.