WATCH THIS: Daniel goes full throttle

WILL TO RIDE: Daniel McCoy modified a bike and rode for the first time in two and a half years.

IT'S been two and a half years since former- professional motocross and supercross rider Daniel McCoy was sitting on a motorbike.

When he finally opened up the throttle again over the weekend, his natural instinct kicked in.

"I didn't want to get too excited, but once I had my helmet on and started to ride, everything changed," the Peregian Breeze resident said.

"To be honest I was just smiling the whole time, I couldn't believe it."

Daniel is a T11, T12 paraplegic after a race in Scotland saw another rider's bike knocked him off course.

Now he uses a wheelchair and he's lucky to be alive, but he's determined to make the most of it.

For the last 12 months, he has been working away at modifications on his bike.

The rear break and gear change now sit on his handlebars, and he has a frame to protect his legs if he did come off.

Although it wasn't the same without being able to stand, the rider reasoned that the benefits outweighed the costs.

"There's risks in everything I guess," he said.

"You've got to do things that keep you happy because you don't know how long you're around for and you've got to make the most of it.

"Two and a half years trying other sports but nothing clicked, nothing gave me that adrenalin rush, nothing came close to what riding felt like."

Daniel and his partner Amy have been researching stem cell treatment overseas, and they're determined to get there.

"Walking again is the ultimate goal without doubt, it's something I think about most of the day."

His plans for the weekend if the weather holds out?

Getting back on his favourite set of wheels.