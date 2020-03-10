WATCH: Tiny puppy pulled from bathroom pipe

A TWO-day-old puppy is lucky to be alive after it got stuck inside a pipe when it fell down a floor drain in a bathroom at the weekend.

'Troopie' the puppy was rescued by The Brisbane Plumbers owner Joseph Egan after he got a call from a Beenleigh home at 10pm on Saturday.

The drain down which the puppy got stuck. Picture: Adam Head

The puppy in its tight predicament. Picture: The Brisbane Plumbers

Initially thinking the call was a prank, Mr Egan said he was surprised the adventurous puppy survived.

"Its definitely not often you get a call about a puppy stuck like that but also then that it survived," he said.

"There were actually two puppies that fell down and this one ran through the gully and got wedged.

The Brisbane Plumbers’ Joseph Egan plucks the puppy from its predicament.

"I'm amazed it survived and I've heard its now doing really well."

Mr Egan cut out the section of the pipe the puppy was stuck in, and was initially unable to pull him out by his feet so instead was shaken out in a downward action.

He said the kids wanted to call the puppy 'Lucky' but the father said it would be called 'Dollars' because the puppy cost him a "s---load of money".