WATCH: Tucabia’s replacement bridge gets built in 30 sec

A TEMPORARY bridge over the Coldstream River near Tucabia opened to traffic earlier today as part of a project to deconstruct and rebuild the existing Briner Bridge.

Clarence Nationals MP and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said the temporary bridge had the same 33-tonne load capacity and single-lane restrictions as the existing bridge.

Briner Bridge temp crossing build: Watch as workers take just days to assemble the parts for the tempoary bridge while the historic Briner Bridge is being restore

"Built in 1908, the original Briner Bridge provides a vital link between Ulmarra and Tucabia, and areas further east," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The single lane temporary bridge, which is right beside the existing bridge, will be used until the Briner Bridge rebuild is finished.

"It is made of galvanised steel and has rectangular steel panels sprayed with bitumen which act as the decking.

"After the supports for the temporary bridge were complete, it took three days to bolt together and complete the new crossing.

"The rebuilt bridge will retain many of the heritage characteristics of the existing bridge and will serve the community for generations to come."

The temporary bridge will need to be closed on some weekends throughout the project to allow crane lifts to occur safely and the community will be informed in advance of these closures.

An aerial view on work on the new Briner Bridge at Tucabia.

The existing bridge will be deconstructed and rebuilt with $15.9 million through the NSW Government's Bridges for the Bush program and is expected to be completed later this year, weather permitting.

People travelling between Ulmarra and Tucabia have probably noticed the large dome structure (pictured back page) and wondered what it was for. The Briner Bridge was built using a Dare truss design. The old timber dare trusses will be removed and replaced with new timber trusses. These trusses, which are an important heritage feature of the bridge, will be built on-site in the dome structure. The new trusses will be hardwood timber from North Coast forests, including pieces spanning up to 11 metres for the top chord of the truss. The new trusses will be dressed and painted prior to installation.

There will be minimal traffic disruption, but motorists are asked to take extra care on the new structure and to follow all directions.