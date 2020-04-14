Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Snake too close for comfort
News

WATCH: Venomous snake gets too close for comfort

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Apr 2020 12:20 PM | Updated: 14th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VIDEO of a snake coming too close for comfort at a family home in Boyne Island has gone viral with more than 11,000 views on the original post.

The video shared by Wayne Loats shows his fiance Vanessa Fanfulla going outside to hang out laundry followed by the couples' twins Aisha and Mila, 2, before they startle a snake hiding in a corner.

The snake comes out of the corner and as she's trying to run away Aisha accidentally steps on it before her mum grabs her and takes her away.

Mr Loats said at first he believed the snake was a deadly Eastern Brown however has been told it was more likely a venomous yellow-faced whipsnake.

He said the girls were shaken by the incident but were still a bit young to understand what happened.

"Aisha is still a bit scared," Mr Loats said.

"She's a bit startled from things she's not aware of."

His message to other residents in the area: "Stay alert, the snakes are still about, keep your yards clean and educate your kids on what to do if there is a snake."

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Moment fans turned on Ellen

      Moment fans turned on Ellen
      • 14th Apr 2020 5:05 AM

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 FINES: Get your story straight son

        premium_icon COVID-19 FINES: Get your story straight son

        News Yamba driver down $1000 as latest person booked in the Clarence

        Pipers pay tribute as Maclean misses Highland Gathering

        premium_icon Pipers pay tribute as Maclean misses Highland Gathering

        News Band members across the country play together to remember Alistair Wallace

        Roadworks force part-closure of new bridge

        premium_icon Roadworks force part-closure of new bridge

        News Resurfacing work will have drivers being reacquainted with an old friend

        Unique historic property just needs a visionary

        premium_icon Unique historic property just needs a visionary

        News Site steeped in local history up for lease in ‘once in a decade’ opportunity