A screengrab from a video by Theresa Edwina Brook of the damage to Yamba Road at roundabout work
News

WATCH: Wet weather chaos at Yamba roadworks

Adam Hourigan
14th Dec 2020 3:15 PM
THE Carrs Drive roundabout in Yamba has caused significant traffic delays over the past week, with waits of more than 10 minutes in each direction.

Heavy rain over the weekend meant new unsealed work suffered significant damaged, subjecting to a rough ride through the intersection.

A Clarence Valley Council spokeswoman said some of the work was on a concreted finished surface, and the other was on a gravel surface.

A decision was made over the weekend to close one lane, with traffic control operating one lane until weather allows repairs to be made, with temporary fixes in place.

Council is asking drivers to take the diversion around Treelands Drive, Gumnut Road and Shores Drive to bypass the intersection until repairs can be made.

Work was expected to stop on the roundabout from next Monday to allow expected heavier holiday traffic volumes to come through.

The Daily Examiner has asked council whether this timetable will be met, or whether repairs will cause a delay in the full reopening of the intersection.

carrs drive clarence development clarence valley council coastal views yamba yamba roundabouts
Grafton Daily Examiner

