Taste testing are (from left) JBS feedlot manager Sean Sturgess, Fitzy's Toowoomba owner Brad Fitzgibbons, JBS livestock supervisor Samuel Clothier and shift manager Brett Ward as Fitzy's partner with JBS to showcase the JBS Royal 100 rib fillet in the absence of the Ekka, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

On Missing Persons Week for 2019 police are asking for anyone with information regarding these missing persons to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers: Lachlan Cairns, John Green, Jasmine Morris, Gerardus Makkenhoven, an unidentified man wearing an Ecko Unlimited brand shirt in 2013, and Patrick Raymond Kear,

Bear is a boisterous young man, who loves to play and gets on well with other dogs. He has a great nature, wants to please, loves to have something in his mouth, a stick, a toy, a bone, just anything. He will require consistent training. To visit Bear, quote: 991001002500382

John Ibbotson of Gulmarrad with his dog looks over his backyard \"studio\" - where he shot some of the images for his latest book.

A collection of the best photos of the past decade from The Daily Examiner.

WATCH: Where to taste Australia’s best beef

by
9th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Updated: 4:03 PM

THE cancellation of the 2020 Brisbane Ekka wasn't going to stop the RNA Paddock to Plate competition from rewarding the nation's top beef producers.

Stake cravings can be satisfied as competition presenter JBS Australia partner with Fitzy's to bring the Royal 100 rib fillet to the city.

Fitzy's Toowoomba owner Brad Fitzgibbons said they were happy to showcase the famous beef as a signature dish on their menu.

"It's quiet a limited run. We will be serving the rib fillet as chef desires - first in best dressed." he said.

 

Toowoomba Chronicle