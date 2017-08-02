WATCH: Yamba grom tipped as 'next big thing' in viral video

YAMBA teenager Oscar Berry is just as at home in the water as he is on the skate bowl.

If you need proof, just take a look at one of two videos of the 14-year-old Hurley team member which has gone viral since it surfaced last week.

First shared on the Stab Magazine Facebook page a week ago, the footage quickly garnered more than a thousand likes and hundreds of comments, and has now been shared on the Facebook pages of Surfing South Australia, Surfing Australia and mysurf.TV.

The first film clip features him finding barrels left and right, carving waves at breaks including Turner's Beach in Yamba, and effortlessly pulling off airs in both the water and the skate bowl.

A second video of the Yamba grom getting spat out of a heavy barrel has only cemented people's thoughts on the talented youngster - this is a bright star on the rise.

Dad Tony Berry said it was exciting to see the way the hype around his son's talents in the water, which have been fostered by Angourie surfboard shaper Rod Dahlberg, had blown up so quickly.

"The way its gone viral has been really cool because he's just getting into competitions," he said.

"I think the reason its blown up a little bit is because he's translating his skating into the surf.

"It's taken him 12 months but a lot of tricks he was doing on skateboard he can now do in the water, and you just don't know what's going to come next."