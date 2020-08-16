WATCH: Your birds-eye view of new highway sections

WITH THE opening of three new bypasses on the northern part of the Pacific Highway upgrade, here’s your first birds-eye view at the roads before their opening.

🎵 Closer each dayyy... Here's a sneak peek of our progress between Woodburn and Pimlico on the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade. Posted by NSW Roads on Sunday, 9 August 2020

The bypasses at Woodburn, Broadwater and Wardell will soon be in operation as well as a newly opened section further to the south from the Iluka interchange to Devils Pulpit.

Woodburn to Pimlico highway section construction images

The road is approaching 91 per cent completion and is on track to be finished by the end of the year.

Signs will advise changes to traffic conditions around the interchanges.

