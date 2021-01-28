WATCH: Your first look at Clarence’s first K-Hub

The doors of Yamba's K-Hub opened today. Take a video walkthrough the new shop.

It’s here! After years of requesting, Yamba got its very own slice of Kmart heaven today as the new K-Hub store opened its doors.

Based in the old Target Country building which closed at the beginning of the month, staff showed off a new store, layout with all of Kmart’s familiar brands at its grand opening this morning.

If you weren’t able to make it to the historic event, we’ve got a video walk-through of the new shop.

Take a look and see if there’s something you need, want or must have!