Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

WATCH YOURSELF: Rangers close in on crocs

by SAM FLANAGAN
10th Mar 2021 8:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

At least one crocodile displaying "dangerous behaviour" has been reported near major Townsville infrastructure, with rangers called in to monitor the situation.

It's believed two crocodiles have been spotted on numerous occasions along the fence of the RAAF base and Townsville Airport.

It's unknown if the crocodiles have attacked a person, but a statement from the Department of Environment and Science said they are monitoring the situation closely.

Townsville Airport.
Townsville Airport.

"The Department of Environment and Science received a report yesterday (Monday) afternoon from the RAAF of a crocodile in the vicinity of a boundary fence at its Townsville base," the statement said.

"Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, the location is in Zone E (General Management Zone). This means that crocodiles displaying dangerous behaviour are targeted for removal.

RAAF Base Townsville. AFIR: 000-219-750
RAAF Base Townsville. AFIR: 000-219-750

"Based on the description of the crocodile and its behaviour DES wildlife officers decided that it did not require being targeted for removal as a 'problem crocodile'.

"However, DES will continue to monitor any further reports it receives about this crocodile."

Originally published as WATCH YOURSELF: Rangers close in on crocs

More Stories

crfoc crocodile townscville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the team: Daily Examiner to host free morning tea

        Meet the team: Daily Examiner to host free morning tea

        Community The Daily Examiner will host a free morning tea for its subscribers and potential subscribers to explain how to make the most of our local news service.

        COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

        Premium Content COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

        Crime From shoplifting to high range drink driving, here are some of the offenders...

        FOR THE KIDS: Quest to find Australia's spelling champ

        FOR THE KIDS: Quest to find Australia's spelling champ

        Education PM Scott Morrison encourages kids to join the 2021 Spelling Bee

        Latest business liquidations in Clarence Valley

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Clarence Valley

        Business Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list