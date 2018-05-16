Watchdog for council corruption announced

THE State Government has pledged more than $14 million to the Crime and Corruption Commission to clean up councils across Queensland.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday announced $14.25 million would be provided to the CCC to establish a new Office of the Independent Assessor in the upcoming state budget.

"The Office of the Independent Assessor, when established, will deal with councillor conduct complaints, improved governance practices and enhanced delivery of more sustainable local government," she said.

The funding will hinge on the passing of the Belcarra Bill, which is being debated in Parliament this week.

The bill would activate extra powers for the Local Government Minister and allow them to suspend or dismiss a council, Mayor or councillor when in the public interest.