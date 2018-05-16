Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Justice, court, courthouse (FILE)
Justice, court, courthouse (FILE) John Weekes
Council News

Watchdog for council corruption announced

Madura Mccormack
by
15th May 2018 7:11 PM | Updated: 16th May 2018 3:15 AM

THE State Government has pledged more than $14 million to the Crime and Corruption Commission to clean up councils across Queensland.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday announced $14.25 million would be provided to the CCC to establish a new Office of the Independent Assessor in the upcoming state budget.

"The Office of the Independent Assessor, when established, will deal with councillor conduct complaints, improved governance practices and enhanced delivery of more sustainable local government," she said.

The funding will hinge on the passing of the Belcarra Bill, which is being debated in Parliament this week.

The bill would activate extra powers for the Local Government Minister and allow them to suspend or dismiss a council, Mayor or councillor when in the public interest.

council council corruption crime and corruption commission queensland government queensland politics
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Extra $10m to get jobless off grog, drugs

    premium_icon Extra $10m to get jobless off grog, drugs

    Politics Rehab for jobless junkies and alcoholics will be boosted as the Turnbull Government doubles down on its plan to drug test welfare recipients.

    • 16th May 2018 3:21 AM
    Chamber boss makes swift reply to SRV announcement

    premium_icon Chamber boss makes swift reply to SRV announcement

    Council News Businesses not happy to see introduction of an SRV

    Second kidnapper ‘threw bag over boy’s head’

    premium_icon Second kidnapper ‘threw bag over boy’s head’

    Crime Man allegedly jumped from Jeep and put a bag over 12-year-old's head

    Local Partners