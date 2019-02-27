Building giant hit with tough licence restrictions

A billion-dollar construction giant has had strict restrictions imposed on its licence by the construction watchdog after a series of incidents.

Hansen Yuncken, which has a turnover of more than $1 billion a year, will be required by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission to have its safety protocols independently audited within 30 days.

The action follows the collapse of five workers in 37C conditions at a worksite in Petrie, north of Brisbane, on 13 February, and a worker receiving an electric shock at a Kelvin Grove site in January.

Formwork company Adcon Qld also received licence restrictions in relation to the heat-related collapses at the University of Sunshine Coast's Petrie site.

The construction site of the University of the Sunshine Coast’s Petrie campus, where five workers collapsed earlier this month. Source: Pine Rivers Press.

After the incidents, both companies were given a week to explain to the QBCC why they shouldn't have strict licence conditions imposed.

In a statement released on Wednesday, QBCC commissioner Brett Bassett said Hansen Yuncken and Adcon Qld's responses were insufficient.

"The QBCC takes safety breaches seriously and appropriate licensing action will be imposed on licensees, as per our legislative powers," Mr Bassett said.

"It doesn't matter if you run a small company with two employees or a billion dollar business with hundreds of workers, safety at work must be paramount."

Queensland Building and Construction Commission commissioner Brett Bassett said companies had a responsibility to take care of their workers. Source: file.

Melbourne-based Hansen Yuncken is classed by the QBCC as a category 7 builder, meaning it has an annual turnover of more than $240 million a year.

A Hansen Yuncker spokeswoman said the company was acting swiftly in response to the watchdog's concerns.

"Following a request from QBCC, Hansen Yuncken has commissioned an independent audit of our safety management systems and will continue to engage with the QBCC to discuss any findings," the spokeswoman said.

She said safety was Hansen Yuncken's highest priority, and that the company had been audited previously by a federal government accreditation scheme.

Adcon Qld have been contacted for comment.