Water cheats to pay the price

IF YOU think you can get away with flushing away your water bills, Clarence Valley Council is set to turn the taps off.

Water flow restrictors are to be installed at the homes of Clarence Valley owner occupiers who, despite repeated reminders, fail to pay for their water use.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said consumers would be given plenty of opportunity to pay, but ultimately their water flow would be reduced if they didn't take up those opportunities.

A water supply is still available when flow restrictors are installed, but water pressure is greatly reduced.

Mr Lindsay said the devices would be removed when consumers paid their outstanding accounts.

"About 97 per cent of people do the right thing and pay on time, but they are effectively subsidising the three per cent who don't pay,” he said.

"It is not fair on the majority. The message is pretty simple - pay on time and there will be no issue but if you don't pay after repeated requests your water pressure will be limited.”

According to council's policy, it is council's intention to have a maximum period of three months for which debts may be paid under suitable arrangements.

Failure to strictly adhere to the terms of an arrangement to pay will result in the installation of a water limiter.

"If the account remains unpaid at the expiry of the 14-day period of the second water consumption reminder notice, a letter will be hand delivered by two water meter readers to the address advising that a water limiter will be placed on their water meter restricting the flow of water through their meter if the account is not settled within 48 hours of the date on the letter (68 days past due date),” the policy states.

"The council officers delivering the notice will also make enquiry when attending the property as to whether the occupant is the owner of the property and will not serve the notice if they become aware from this enquiry that the property is tenanted.”

Mr Lindsay said water consumers who were experiencing difficulty paying their accounts should contact council's customer service staff to make an arrangement to pay off their outstanding charges.