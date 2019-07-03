Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New water restrictions apply from next week.
New water restrictions apply from next week. CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH
Council News

Water cheats to pay the price

Adam Hourigan
by
3rd Jul 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU think you can get away with flushing away your water bills, Clarence Valley Council is set to turn the taps off.

Water flow restrictors are to be installed at the homes of Clarence Valley owner occupiers who, despite repeated reminders, fail to pay for their water use.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said consumers would be given plenty of opportunity to pay, but ultimately their water flow would be reduced if they didn't take up those opportunities.

A water supply is still available when flow restrictors are installed, but water pressure is greatly reduced.

Mr Lindsay said the devices would be removed when consumers paid their outstanding accounts.

"About 97 per cent of people do the right thing and pay on time, but they are effectively subsidising the three per cent who don't pay,” he said.

"It is not fair on the majority. The message is pretty simple - pay on time and there will be no issue but if you don't pay after repeated requests your water pressure will be limited.”

According to council's policy, it is council's intention to have a maximum period of three months for which debts may be paid under suitable arrangements.

Failure to strictly adhere to the terms of an arrangement to pay will result in the installation of a water limiter.

"If the account remains unpaid at the expiry of the 14-day period of the second water consumption reminder notice, a letter will be hand delivered by two water meter readers to the address advising that a water limiter will be placed on their water meter restricting the flow of water through their meter if the account is not settled within 48 hours of the date on the letter (68 days past due date),” the policy states.

"The council officers delivering the notice will also make enquiry when attending the property as to whether the occupant is the owner of the property and will not serve the notice if they become aware from this enquiry that the property is tenanted.”

Mr Lindsay said water consumers who were experiencing difficulty paying their accounts should contact council's customer service staff to make an arrangement to pay off their outstanding charges.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Traders notice stark change in fortunes in recent weeks

    premium_icon Traders notice stark change in fortunes in recent weeks

    Business For Maroochydore businesses, the difference in trade from before the election to now has been stark.

    • 3rd Jul 2019 12:01 AM
    Maclean students to help build Cambodian school

    premium_icon Maclean students to help build Cambodian school

    News 14 students to experience a different life

    • 3rd Jul 2019 12:00 AM
    More local police to monitor child sex offenders

    premium_icon More local police to monitor child sex offenders

    News More officers to monitor offenders on the child protection register

    Meet the Candidates: Hayley Hedges

    premium_icon Meet the Candidates: Hayley Hedges

    News Get to know our potential Jacaranda Queens a little better