Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Affected houses.
Affected houses. Clarence Valley Council
News

Water disruptions for the Clarence Valley

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
15th Oct 2018 10:00 AM

IF YOU live in Clarence, Coldsteam, Beach streets, Convent Lane and Yamba St, your water might be interrupted this week.

Clarence Valley Council have posted on their Facebook page that from 9.30am to 12.30pm, water will be disrupted tomorrow.

These are the sections impacted:

  • Clarence St from Coldstream St to Beach St
  • Coldstream St from Clarence St to Yamba St
  • Convent Lane from Clarence St to Yamba St
  • Beach St from Clarence St to Yamba St

Affected customers will be notified by a letter drop.

clarence valley council water yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    East Coast Low 'heads up': Heavy rain, gale-force winds

    East Coast Low 'heads up': Heavy rain, gale-force winds

    Weather THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning as two weather systems combine to bring dangerous conditions to the Northern Rivers.

    Rain causes road havoc in Clarence

    Rain causes road havoc in Clarence

    Weather Falls expected to continue through week

    Jacaranda 2018 kicks off in a purple haze at the ball

    premium_icon Jacaranda 2018 kicks off in a purple haze at the ball

    News The colour purple has even more outlets at 2018 Jacaranda Festival.

    JT breaks silence on Bulldogs Coffs Harbour rape scandal

    premium_icon JT breaks silence on Bulldogs Coffs Harbour rape scandal

    Crime Thurston becomes the first player to open up about rape scandal

    Local Partners