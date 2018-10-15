Water disruptions for the Clarence Valley
IF YOU live in Clarence, Coldsteam, Beach streets, Convent Lane and Yamba St, your water might be interrupted this week.
Clarence Valley Council have posted on their Facebook page that from 9.30am to 12.30pm, water will be disrupted tomorrow.
These are the sections impacted:
- Clarence St from Coldstream St to Beach St
- Coldstream St from Clarence St to Yamba St
- Convent Lane from Clarence St to Yamba St
- Beach St from Clarence St to Yamba St
Affected customers will be notified by a letter drop.