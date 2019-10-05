Water diversion closer than we think

Dry conditions have reduced the Clarence River to barely a trickle immediately upstream of the junction with the Mann River at Coombadjha in the upper catchment.

Dry conditions have reduced the Clarence River to barely a trickle immediately upstream of the junction with the Mann River at Coombadjha in the upper catchment. Graham Mackie

AS THE drought worsens and water diversion schemes become cool again, we head to the archives and wonder - is history repeating?

You could be forgiven for reading through these articles and imagining The Daily Examiner was gearing up for a campaign in support of some wildly ambitious and highly controversial diversion schemes and dams. However while looking through past editions it became apparent how eerily similar the situation was and we felt it important to look at some of the people and arguments that shaped discussion in the past.

At the time, this newspaper was very much supportive of a Clarence diversion scheme, standing in stark contrast to 40 years later when we ran the "Not a Drop" campaign, which we will look into next week.

Perhaps the most striking thing about the old articles was they showed the country had perhaps still not come to terms with the complex relationship between the needs of the environment and the needs of agriculture on the driest continent on Earth. The comment in 1971 by the Labor MP for Darling summed up the situation in that even back then there was an understanding of the need to recycle water to "ensure that no drop" was wasted.

Nearly 50 years later it is just the city of Perth recycling their water to a potable standard.

Now the diversion scheme may be closer to reality than ever, with the revelation the NSW Government-owned Water NSW is looking into the viability of schemes to shift vast amounts of water west.

At the same time a group of Northern NSW and southern Queensland councils are actively lobbying the Federal Government to look into dams and diversions to shore up their own water supplies for drinking and agriculture.

Perhaps ideas that many dismissed as too wild are closer to reality than first thought.

So in many ways this might not be history repeating but the start of something irreversible on the Clarence River.