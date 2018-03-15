Water main works to start in Maclean

A PLANNED upgrade of the water main in Maclean will cause disruptions to some traffic and pedestrian movements for up to three months.

Clarence Valley Council water cycle manager, Greg Mashiah, said the River Street works would start next month and would involve the area from the intersection of Howard Street travelling east about 1.6 km to the edge of town.

He said the upgrade was required because existing water main was in poor condition.

"Due to the nature of construction, sections of River Street road and footpath will be zoned off from the public with traffic and pedestrian control measures in place.

"For periods of up to two days driveways will be obstructed with pipework awaiting installation.

"To ensure vehicular access to properties is maintained, ramps will be installed over the pipework. Any property service, driveway and footpath impacts will be restored by council.

"While parking will be restricted, pedestrian access will be maintained to businesses to keep disruption to a minimum.

"Council will notify residents via doorknock one week before works start in their section of the project.”