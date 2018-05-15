Bloody brawl breaks out at water park

DRAMATIC footage shows the moment a brawl erupted at a popular water park in Wisconsin, US.

Chairs and punches were thrown during the melee at the Mount Olympus Resort in Wisconsin Dells, turning it into a bloody arena, the New York Post reports.

The fight, which reportedly broke out between two families, was recorded by onlooker Joey Ney. Screams can be heard as the chaos grows, with more guests becoming involved despite young children being nearby.

At one point a man can be seen splayed on the floor of the resortâ€™s large dining area.

The brawl was caught on camera. Picture: Joel Ney

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, according to local police.

There's no word yet on what set off the fight.