Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

WATCH LIVE: Water Polo Qld country championship

by Andrew Dawson
13th Feb 2021 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

WATCH live on Sunday morning the livestream of four Queensland Country championship water polo finals from Toowoomba's Milne Bay Aquatic Centre.

News affiliates around the state will take the livestream.

Today's livestream schedule is:

8am: Sunshine Coast v Sunshine Coast Wolves (bronze men)

9am: Sunshine Coast Development v Cairns (bronze girls)

10am: Sunshine Coast FBRD v Gold Coast Gold (gold women)

11am: Sunshine Coast v Gold Coast (gold men)

To watch replays of any of our livestream action, look for the story that is hosting the streams on the day, late in the day.

Originally published as WATER POLO LIVESTREAM: Qld country championship

water polo water polo livestream

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police seize guns, cash in dawn raid at Coffs property

        Premium Content Police seize guns, cash in dawn raid at Coffs property

        News Strike Force Raptor and Federal Police detectives arrest alleged Rebels bikie gang associate

        Council: Make your home official or risk losing it

        Premium Content Council: Make your home official or risk losing it

        News Time’s running out for some Clarence Valley residents to make their homes...

        Riverside rural oasis to infinity and beyond

        Premium Content Riverside rural oasis to infinity and beyond

        News ‘It’s very nice and private and I don’t think you realise just how private it is...

        Daily Catch-Up: February 13, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: February 13, 2021

        Weather Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.