Water rains down on South Grafton street

Adam Hourigan
24th Feb 2020 1:36 PM
THE RAIN was falling on many across the Clarence Valley, but residents in one street had water coming from a different direction.

A burst water main in Ridge Street, South Grafton shot water high into the air from around 11.50 today.

Nearby residents called council when it burst, saying it sounded like a pop and then a hissing noise as the water was sent higher than the single-storey houses.

Council workers arrived around 40 minutes later to stop the water flow, with one nearby resident expression frustration that so much water had been lost down the drains.

