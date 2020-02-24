Water rains down on South Grafton street

THE RAIN was falling on many across the Clarence Valley, but residents in one street had water coming from a different direction.

A burst water main in Ridge Street, South Grafton shot water high into the air from around 11.50 today.

A water main burst in Ridge Street in South Grafton. Photo: Adam Hourigan

Nearby residents called council when it burst, saying it sounded like a pop and then a hissing noise as the water was sent higher than the single-storey houses.

Council workers arrived around 40 minutes later to stop the water flow, with one nearby resident expression frustration that so much water had been lost down the drains.