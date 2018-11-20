Menu
Affected streets for water supply interruption
Council News

Water supply, road closures to come in Yamba

Adam Hourigan
by
20th Nov 2018 11:58 AM

The water supply to a couple of Yamba streets will be interrupted between 10am and 1.30pm on Thursday.

Areas affected are:

All of Lady Nelson Place

Wattle Drive from Lady Nelson Place to the dead end of Wattle Drive

Affected customers will be notified today via letter drop.

See the attached map for more details

Also, council will close off a section of Harbour Street, Yamba, and the Turners Beach car park will have daytime closures for two days next week for some timely TLC.

The work involves patching some areas where the road surface has started to fail and clearing an open drain that has become weed infested. The road will be resealed in the new year.

Clarence Valley Council roads supervisor, Terry Day, said there would be heavy vehicle movements from 7am-4pm on Monday and Tuesday (November 26 and 27) next week and the area would need to be closed to manage safety concerns.

He said pedestrian access would continue to be available.

"We want to get this done now so the surface will be in good condition during the Christmas holiday season,” he said.

    Local Partners