WATER VIEWS: From the other side of the range

Aerial shot of the Clarence River over Grafton and South Grafton. For decades inland communities have called for proposals to divert water for the mighty river west of the Great Dividing Range.

Aerial shot of the Clarence River over Grafton and South Grafton. For decades inland communities have called for proposals to divert water for the mighty river west of the Great Dividing Range.

NATURALLY, communities look after the best interests of their own patch.

Of course, for Clarence Valley residents this means treasuring our untouched natural resource and standing firm against damming the almighty Clarence River and its catchment at all costs, which has flow-on effects for preserving the natural ecosystem upstream and the fisheries in the estuary.

But from a greater national perspective, some regions have major issues to contend with.

Put simply, water is pure gold for many communities west of the Great Dividing Range. The big issue which stands in the way of progress from profitable business to population growth is access to reliable water supply.

For people living in these communities it's easy to see how the diversion of water from these water-rich areas on the coast in return for wide-reaching benefits inland is a practical solution.

The Clarence Valley, including The Daily Examiner, has for a long time campaigned against such practices, most famously with the Not A Drop: Keep the Clarence Mighty campaign in 2006, when today's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was water minister.

But throughout history previous influential leaders, including Country Party leader Sir Earle Page, have advocated for its development.

Is it perhaps time to start to reconsider these options, turn provider for our regional cousins to deliver the lifeblood they so desperately crave, and in return deliver jobs and provide a boost to our own local economy?

SEE ALSO: