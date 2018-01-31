WATER WARS: RMS permits wakeboarding in no-wake zone

DAMAGE FEAR: Brian Gane is concerned wakeboarding could do more damage to riverbank areas.

A WAKEBOARDING competition approved by Roads and Maritime Services has left residents concerned about potential damage to the bank of the Clarence River.

RMS chose to grant permission to Wakeboard Queensland and Wakeboard Australia to use a 'no low tow zone' as part of round two of the Australian Titles and round five of the Queensland Titles.

Seelands resident Brian Gane said he was disgusted that all the work put into mitigating damage to the banks in the vicinity of the Crown Hotel and Susan Island would be jeopardised by the event held on Saturday and Sunday.

For the past five years Mr Gane, who lives on a riverside property, has supported the move to classify sections of the Clarence River to prevent further bank damage.

"Only a scientist could tell you what damage was done,” he said. "Anyone standing on the foreshore would have seen the waves.”

A RMS spokesman said while this area had prohibited wake-generating activity after the introduction of the Clarence River Erosion Management Plan in 2015, it chose to grant permission for the event.

"After careful consideration, event organisers were granted an exemption to marine safety legislation as part of the aquatic licence which enabled the event to take place,” he said.

"Event organisers were required to provide mitigation measures to address management actions outlined in the Clarence River Erosion Management Plan.

"Mitigation measures for this event included the distance from the foreshore vessels were permitted to navigate, exclusive use of the area of waterway as well as restricting vessel operations to one vessel towing a single competitor at any given time.”

The RMS spokesman pointed out that the restrictions did not prevent aquatic activities such as the Bridge 2 Bridge race from going ahead.

"As aquatic events are held infrequently and occasionally, they are not considered to have a substantial or ongoing impact on riverbank health,” he said.

Queensland Wakeboard president Paul McCarthy said the group was keen to bring events to Grafton because it was a unique space.

"We had over 140 competitors from all around Australia come up to compete and people who have been in the sport for a long time have been ringing me for the past two days about how amazing it was as a venue,” Mr McCarthy said.

He said the group proposed the idea to Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis in June, with Northern River Ski Club, which wanted to promote tourism opportunities in the Clarence Valley.

"Mr Gulatpis loved it, he said get all of your ducks in a row and if we can get that sorted out, they would help sponsor the event,” he said.

Following that, Wakeboard Queensland went straight to the relevant bodies for the appropriate permits and continued discussions about the event for more than six months.

Mr McCarthy said he could understand the concern about the banks of the river, but his group had ensured it followed the rules.

"We're conscious of that and we don't go out of our way to cause more,” he said.

"We don't want trouble, we just want to go out there and have fun.”

Wakeboard Australia vice president Leigh Baguley said they organisers followed all the procedures and permits they were given for the weekend. Despite this he said were treated disrespectfully by a local resident who misrepresented themselves as a person who worked for a government body.

"A local resident came down and was disruptive towards officials and was a public nuisance,” he said.

"(He could have) just approached the relevant bodies on Monday, rather than coming to the event site and being aggressive.”