Water woes after consumption charge increase

CLARENCE Valley residents are up in arms over an increase to water consumption charges that seems to have hit some homes harder than others.

Renee Durston and Sean Speirs from Iluka were shocked when they opened their water usage charges to see it has gone up nearly $300 since November last year.

"It was just a shock, we got the bill in the mail and we looked at November last year and it was only $120, so were were like 'goodness me, do we have a leak',” Ms Durston said.

But since receiving their bill, Ms Durston and Mr Speirs have been monitoring their water usage overnight and there is no leak.

Ms Durston said the increase was brought to her attention on the Clarence Valley Ratepayers, Residents and Business Owners Facebook page when a community member asked about the consumption increase.

"It made me go 'hang on a minute, my bill is huge(too)',” she said.

Mr Speirs said there are lots of people in Iluka and Woombah experiencing dramatic increases.

"One woman I know, hers went from $178 to $838,” he said. "I know a couple of people who got $800 bills and $600 bills, it's a huge increase.”

Mr Speirs said he understands that rate rises are a part of owning a home.

"When Iluka got septic, the rates went up ... you swallow that one, that's part of septic going in, but as part as water goes, it's about a 32% increase, that's a huge increase over two years,” she said.

In November of 2015 council resolved that water fund increases be capped to a maximum of 1.5% per

year for five years from 2016/2017.

The council meeting minutes from June 2016 said to calculate residential water charges for this period the 2015/2016 typical residential bill of $458 per assessment was increased by 1.5%. Then 25% of that amount allocated as access charges and 75% allocated as consumption charges.

This is in line with the Department of Industry - Water Best Practice Guidelines which require 75% of overall residential water revenue be raised form user charges. This change has resulted in an increase to consumption charges and a decrease to the access charge.