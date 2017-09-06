24°
Council refute claims of contaminated water

A brid takes a drink from a leaking tap
Caitlan Charles
by

UPDATE 9AM: CLARENCE Valley Council have disputed the claims made by ABC saying the information provided by NSW Heath is incorrect.

There has not been a boil-water alert issued in Grafton since 1967 when there was an issue during a flood. 

BEFORE: Grafton has made it onto the list of five most contaminated drinking water in NSW, according to documents obtained by the ABC.

Grafton, Kempsey, Scone, Jindabyne and Merimbula have been cited at the five worst performing areas, with repeated instances of contamination that triggered potential health risks.

According to the ABC report, Grafton's population of 40,000 are at risk from cryptosporidium, a parasite that causes gastrointestinal illness.

On 10 different occasions since 2006, residents have had to boil water to help manage the risks of the water supply system.

The ABC has reported the documents cite faecal contamination from cattle and even swimmers, as a source of the parasite.

The Daily Examiner is seeking comment from NSW Health authorities and Clarence Valley Council.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Police appeal for information after child approach

PUBLIC assistance is needed after a teenage girl was approached by a man in a car

A mystery Queenslander is now $30 million richer

WINNER WINNER: A mystery Queenslander is now $30 million richer.

The winning ticket was unregistered.

Grafton chalks it up for child sex abuse survivors

Ben Darcy and child sex abuse survivor Jimmy Morrison (right) ran seven marathons in seven days to raise awareness of abuse against kids.

2500 of Clarence Valley's 12,427 kids are at risk of being violated

