Council refute claims of contaminated water

UPDATE 9AM: CLARENCE Valley Council have disputed the claims made by ABC saying the information provided by NSW Heath is incorrect.

There has not been a boil-water alert issued in Grafton since 1967 when there was an issue during a flood.

MORE TO COME.

BEFORE: Grafton has made it onto the list of five most contaminated drinking water in NSW, according to documents obtained by the ABC.

Grafton, Kempsey, Scone, Jindabyne and Merimbula have been cited at the five worst performing areas, with repeated instances of contamination that triggered potential health risks.

According to the ABC report, Grafton's population of 40,000 are at risk from cryptosporidium, a parasite that causes gastrointestinal illness.

On 10 different occasions since 2006, residents have had to boil water to help manage the risks of the water supply system.

The ABC has reported the documents cite faecal contamination from cattle and even swimmers, as a source of the parasite.

The Daily Examiner is seeking comment from NSW Health authorities and Clarence Valley Council.