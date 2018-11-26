Spring water kiosks under fire

The Ormeau-based business is rolling out a network of technology-smart kiosks that fill Water3 bottles and others with still, chilled or sparkling water. Picture: Jerad Williams

A GOLD Coast company selling water-dispensing kiosks for $25,000 has hit back at criticism of its investment model - calling comments "defamatory" and threatening legal action.

Ormeau-based Water3, founded by entrepreneurs Leicester Chatfield and Damien Stone, is rolling out hundreds of its refillable water bottle stations across the Gold Coast.

The vending machines sell natural spring water; with a choice of still or sparkling, with users able to pay via reusable stainless-steel bottles, embedded with contactless payment technology.

Water3 offers investors, who pay up $25,000 (plus GST) for kiosks, a fixed return of $15,000 or 37 per cent over a five-year investment.

Members of a Whirlpool discussion forum, active between June and this month, expressed scepticism about the investment scheme.

One said they had never seen anyone use the machines located at Gold Coast tram stops.

Water3 vending machines offer 500mL stainless steel water bottles for $10.

Users can then refill the bottle or their own bottle at the machine for $1 for still water or $2 for sparkling water.

Another user said they don't see the sense in paying for something that can be obtained for free.

Water3 founder Damien Stone (right) and general manager of investments David Mason with Water3 kiosks. Picture: supplied.

Armada Assets, which is promoting the kiosks for Water3 as returning a "guaranteed" 12 per cent per annum, wrote to forum users calling their comments "nothing more than uninformed opinions, and, in some cases, insulting and defamatory".

"We are currently consulting our lawyers to have the thread removed," Armada wrote.

It then went on to spruik the kiosks to the discussion thread, referring users to the Water3 website, and pointing towards rapid revenue growth for the network.

Mr Stone said Armada had made the push to post on the forum.

"They said they were getting a bit of grief from their customers saying it was up there but you (Armada) haven't done anything about it," he said.

"They are not threatening anyone on the forum (with legal action).

"They looked at the terms and conditions of posting on Whirlpool and believed that some of the stuff on there fell foul of Whirlpool's own moderation standards."

Mr Stone said demand is strong, with the company recording a record day on Saturday.

"Because it was hot and windy, more people were discovering and using it," he said.

"We have month on month growth in terms of our revenue."

He said he is working on a deal to expand the company into the United Kingdom and Ireland.