Waterfalls back in spectacular style as La Nina plays out

Ebor Falls flowing at full strength once again this month.

Ebor Falls flowing at full strength once again this month.

WITH a La Nina weather pattern officially underway the region's waterfalls are back in full flow, attracting tourists and locals alike.

In September last year the Bureau of Meteorology announced a La Nina was on the cards, signalling a wet summer for eastern NSW.

In December Coffs Harbour copped its first taste of the weather pattern with widespread flooding.

Lavenders Bridge before it went under flood waters in December last year:

Bellinger River flooding Dec 2020: Bellinger River just before Lavender Bridge was closed at 10am on Monday December 14

According to data from BOM, the Coffs Coast on average receives up to around 145mm of rainfall in December - however in December 2020 we received a total of 476mm.

RELATED: Rain, combined with high tides and powerful surf, are keeping authorities on high alert

La Niña is a phase of the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which describes ocean and atmospheric circulations over the Pacific Ocean.

Ebor Falls flowing at full strength once again this month.

During a La Niña phase, Australia's northern waters are warm with increased convection.

This allows more moisture to be lifted into the air than normal, typically resulting in increased rain for eastern and Northern Australia.

That moisture can lead to cooler daytime temperatures but every La Niña is different.

Ebor falls - from fires to floods:

From drought stress and arson to recent flooding rains - 12 months has made a world of difference at Ebor Falls.

In November 2019 Ebor local, Gavin James Gardiner, deliberately sparked a huge blaze in the area.

Police allege he was back burning to protect his cannabis crop.

PHOTOS: Flames to floods see the transformation

He pleaded guilty and was jailed for three years and six months with a minimum non-parole period of two years and three months. He was facing the possibility of more than 20 years' imprisonment.

He started the blaze during a total fire ban; and one of the worst droughts on record.

Local waterfalls in full flow:

Ebor Falls Jan 2021: Erica Jessup took this video of Ebor Falls in January 2021

The last major La Niña events were in the summers of 2010-11 and 2011-12. They resulted in 2010 to 2012 being Australia's wettest two-year period on record.

Flooding was widespread and devastating.

The warm waters and increased convection also lead to La Niñas being associated with increased numbers of cyclones.

Coffs Harbour forecast:

Sunday

Partly cloudy with a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers. Temperatures of 18-25. Possible rainfall 0-2mm.

Monday

Partly cloudy with a slight (30 per cent) chance of showers. Temperatures of 18-26. Possible rainfall of 0-0.4mm.

Ursula Kay took this photo at the Coffs Jetty after storms earlier this month.

Tuesday

Sunny with a ten per cent chance of rain. Temperatures of 17-28.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with a slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower. Temperatures of 19-27.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with a slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower. Temperatures of 19-29.

Grafton forecast:

Sunday

Partly cloudy with a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers. Temperatures of 17 to 25.

Monday

Partly cloudy with a medium (40 per cent) chance of showers. Temperatures of 18 to 28. Possible rainfall of 0-1mm.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy with a slight (5 per cent) chance of a shower. Temperatures of 17 to 30.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a slight (30 per cent) chance of a shower. Temperatures of 17 to 30.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with a slight (5 per cent) chance of a shower. Temperatures of 18 to 31.