Waterview Heights celebrate 25 years of squash

PARTY TIME: Waterview Heights Squash Club will be celebrating their 25-year Anniversary on June 29 at the Rogan Bridge Road Complex. Gary Nichols

SQUASH: The moment you walk through the doors of the Waterview Heights Squash Club you get a real sense of community spirit.

People mulling around, having a chat about the day's events... and of course taking time out to hit a rubber ball with an under-sized tennis racquet in an area not much bigger than a shipping container.

On Saturday, June 29, the Waterview Heights Squash Club will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary starting at 10.30am with a Multi-Squash Tournament followed by dinner and celebrations at 5.30pm.

With the help of Government funding, the courts were officially opened on February 26, 1994 by the Federal Member for Page.

Steve Danvers, who is one of only two life members, has seen the Club come a long way since its humble beginnings.

"The courts were built thanks to a government grant by the community in conjunction with the now defunct Nymboida Shire Council," Danvers said.

"A lot of local tradesmen also chipped in to help and donated their time and materials.”

"Apart from the squash, you could say the building is a social hub and community centre for the area."

In February the club took over as lessee of the complex with the Clarence Valley Council.

Like most sporting Clubs, volunteers have played an important role in running the organisation. And with over 80-current members, the Squash Club is still going stronger than ever.

"We usually play at least three nights a week and during the day time social ladies hit the courts," Danvers said.

"Monday night is our main competition with about thirty regular players and Thursday nights are very similar. "

"Wednesday night is not run by the Club as such, it's a group of guys playing doubles who decided to get together to keep active and it has been going for twenty years."

For one member there is a close connection with arguably the greatest squash player Australia has ever produced.

"We have a current club member in Mark Blundell who just so happens to be the nephew of Heather McKay," Danvers said.

"Mark has arranged a signed squash racquet and signed shirts from his famous aunty for our club to auction on the night."