24°
Sport

Watt a sport: 'Bike bus' to a healthy living

Bill North
| 11th May 2017 5:41 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVERY Friday morning students from Grafton Public ride to school together in a 'bike bus'. The initiative follows a set route and timetable to pick up 'passengers' along the way, and promotes a quick, fun way to keep fit and healthy.

"Since we started the number of kids riding bikes to school has exponentially improved," teacher Tim Keogh said.

Mr Keogh and fellow teacher Howard Avery have escorted the children through the streets of Grafton since starting the concept last year.

"It's part of a healthy message we try to send to get pepole out of cars and onto push bikes," Keogh said. "There's no better way to travel in Grafton.

"With childhood obesity on the rise, we're trying to get proactive. And most road users in the area are courteous and thoughtful, especially now that we have been doing it for a while."

Last year the weekly ride attracted as many as 50 children. That number has since dropped as the older kids become more competent and start to ride independently.

"As they get better they tend to ride in small bunches themselves. Now it's more or less a new, younger group. But we can see the progression of what we've done by our bike racks, which used to be empty but are now full on a daily basis."

Olympic gold medalist joins student Bike Bus

THIS morning riders will be joined by 1992 Olympic gold medalist Kathy Watt as part of a community initiative to promote cycling and a healthy lifestyle in the lead up to Saturday's annual 228km Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.

Watt won the 112km Glen Innes to Inverell Elite Women's installment of the race in 2004 and 2005.

OLYS119 ATLANTA JULY 21 AAP (CYCLING) - Australian cyclist Kathy Watt strains in the middle of the pack during today's women's cycling road race. AAP PHOTOS/RAY KENNEDY (AAP POOL)
OLYS119 ATLANTA JULY 21 AAP (CYCLING) - Australian cyclist Kathy Watt strains in the middle of the pack during today's women's cycling road race. AAP PHOTOS/RAY KENNEDY (AAP POOL) RAY KENNEDY

The 52-year-old champion will join members of the public and other professional cyclists including former Grafton Public student Craig 'Chunky' Evers in the student convoy, which starts at 8am from the corner of Breimba St and Bacon St to the school.

The guest riders will talk to the students on topics such as road safety and the economic benefits sports tourism events bring to places like Grafton.

"Just like a usual Friday morning, we will leave one end of Dovedale and pick up kids along the way," Keogh said.

"Some of the competitors in the Grafton to Inverell will also join the kids and afterwards talk about road safety, why they became road cyclsits and the commitment required to achieve in life.

"The Grafton to Inverell one of those events we try to promote and the good thing about living in a country town is we can get involved in things."

1973 Grafton To Inverell winner Kevin Brindle and new Grafton Cycle Club member David Hislop.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner
1973 Grafton To Inverell winner Kevin Brindle and new Grafton Cycle Club member David Hislop.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

Potential for cyclo-tourism in the Clarence Valley

Watt was lured to the Valley from Melbourne by Grafton Cycle Club member David Hislop, who himself represented Australia in cross country skiing at the 1984 and 1988 Winter Olympics and has participated in several Sydney to Hobart yacht races.

He used to instruct Watt in cross country skiing and was instrumental in her transition from being a childhood runner to an Olympic cyclist.

"Kathy had been a runner and we gave her a bike," Hislop explained. "She fell over on the way down, but beat us all up the hill, so we said 'you've got to get on the bike'."

Hislop moved to the Clarence Valley from Sydney 12 months ago as an engineer for the Roads and Maritime Services and is part of an influx of professionals attracted to the region due to a rise in infrastructure developments.

One of the first things he did when he moved to the area was join Grafton Cycle Club.

Grafton Cycle Club riders return to Grafton from their early morning ride on Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner
Grafton Cycle Club riders return to Grafton from their early morning ride on Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

He envisages great potential for cyclo-tourism in the Clarence Valley.

"The market's there because of this race," he said. "Here's a race that has 350 competitors, but potentially many more than that. It's Australia's toughest race. There's thousands who would want to come to town to do that."

"Plus you've got outdoors people and activities such as mountain biking and kayaking here. It all goes hand in hand.

"There's some great cycling around here which just adds to why people would want to come to Grafton.

"You only need to grow it a little to start bringing people in, then there's more vibrancy and a positive attitude which makes it a better place to live.

""There's lots of opportunities and potential here. If you google 'Great Victorian Rail Trail Experience', you can see the tourism benefits are huge."

Hislop said other schools should be encouraged to follow Grafton Public School's lead and introduce a bike bus for students.

He said it was just one of many ways to encourage people to ride instead of drive to school, work or other activities in Grafton.

"We use the car too much," he said. "There's lots of little things we can do to encourage people to ride their bike instead of drive. Simple little steps. The more people who participate the better.

"Let's build it up a little bit and get that vibrancy back."

Father and son Tony and Kevin Brindle, competing in this years Grafton to Inverell Cycle classic. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner.
Father and son Tony and Kevin Brindle, competing in this years Grafton to Inverell Cycle classic. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner. Adam Hourigan

Former champion loves getting behind the great race

Fellow Grafton Cycle Club member Kevin Brindle won the Grafton To Inverell in 1973, was runner up in 1970 and competed in the event 13 times.

The cycling demographic has since changed since Brindle's heyday, but the club has held onto some of its roots including the proud Australian tradition of handicap racing.

"The numbers are still there, but there's a lot more social riders these days," he said. "It's an older group now. "

Photos
View Gallery

While the Grafton to Inverell has experienced several changes since Brindle's triumph, most significantly in 1979 when it was converted from a handicap race to a mass start format, the 78-year-old remains a passionate supporter of the race.

"Oh yeah, I get down there every year," he said.

"These days it's a different race altogether, but it's always been well organised."

So which local competitors should we keep an eye on when the peloton rolls out of Prince St down Fitzroy St, crosses the Grafton Bridge and turns west along the Gwydir Highway in pursuit of the horizon and beyond?

"Jye Reardon won C Grade last year, and is stepping up to B Grade this year, hopefully he can handle he can handle them," Brindle said.

"I've just been on a five-day tour with him - I'm still getting over it."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bike bus clarence development clarence tourism cycling cyclo tourism david hislop grafton public school grafton to inverell infrastructure kathy watt

Watt a sport: 'Bike bus' to a healthy living

Watt a sport: 'Bike bus' to a healthy living

OLYMPIC gold medalist to join student 'Bike Bus' as cycling fever hits the Clarence ahead of this weekend's 228km Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.

PNG visit all smiles for Yamba dental volunteers

HEALTHY SMILES: Dr Annie Lippert with some local children in Papua New Guinea.

Volunteers from Family Dental Yamba help PNG villagers

Redmen pack aim to roll over the Snappers

FOCUSED: Redmen new number eight Kevin Weeks will add plenty of mobility to the Grafton pack against arch-rivals Coffs Snappers on Saturday

In a battle of arch-rivals Grafton look for upper hand.

Get into the Soundscape groove

COUNTDOWN: Soundscape organiser Sam Conderman's bushman team, pictured in 2016, is once more getting ready to host the event at the Tanamon Gallery.

Multi-faceted event hopes to draw good crowds to Pillar Valley

Local Partners

A change for the better: Principal backs NAPLAN

PRINCIPAL backs changes to NAPLAN, blaming a lack of information and understanding for student and parent misgivings.

'We feel safer working on deployment in warzones'

Meridian Protection Group owner Rick Beddoes said security officers across the country were facing an increasingly violent workplaces.

Inside the increasingly dangerous world of crowd control

See the shine on trucks this weekend

One of the trucks that will be on display at the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club open day at Corcoran Park this weekend.

Corcoran park to host truck drivers open day

Joe brings Terror to the east coast

HE'S BACK: Joe Terror will be back in South Grafton, performing at the Pelican Playhouse later this month.

Grafton native returns home to play at Pelican Playhouse

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Sausage sanga without the bread? Pete goes full paleo

IF there’s no bread or sauce, is it even a sausage sandwich? Pete Evans thinks so.

Get into the Soundscape groove

COUNTDOWN: Soundscape organiser Sam Conderman's bushman team, pictured in 2016, is once more getting ready to host the event at the Tanamon Gallery.

Multi-faceted event hopes to draw good crowds to Pillar Valley

These hilarious Facebook posts will make you cringe

Entertainment

A series of dim-witted online posts will make you chuckle

Today Show denies Block of Cash giveaway is a ‘scam’

The Today show is coming to regional Queensland on Monday May 30. The crew, from left, Stevie Jacobs, Sylvia Jeffreys, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Richard Wilkins. Supplied by Channel 9.

Nine forced to deny that popular morning segment is a scam

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

Lucy breaks down as she reads the text message to Carl and the group.

“I’m curious to know if you enjoyed f***ing my husband."

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

Lifestyle Plus Income

45 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 3 SALE

The location of this property is just unbeatable, located just two blocks from the main street of Grafton and in prime position for future growth with the Grafton...

Executive Living with Studio

72 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 SALE

With a fantastic outlook over the reserve to the mountains in the distance, sitting on your elevated back deck enjoying your morning coffee will be a past time...

Prime Commercial Land With Great River Views.

62 River Street, Maclean 2463

Residential Land 0 0 $295,000

Rare high exposure commercial zoned allotment is up for grabs, owners keen to get it sold. Previously Council approved for a double story modern Business...

Mobile Home At Woombah For Under $50,000

73/286 Iluka Road, Woombah 2469

House 1 1 1 $48,000

Mobile home located in the quiet Bimbimbi Caravan Park at Woombah, close to the Clarence river and only 10 minutes to the beautiful beaches of Iluka. The home...

A very appealing home in a very appealing Village

31 Clarence Street, Ashby 2463

House 3 2 1 $350,000

This delightful home, built from Australian hardwood, is surrounded by established gardens and located in one of the Clarence Valley’s most appealing villages...

Love That View

5-7 Conway Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $125,000

What's not to love about this one! Definitely one of the best available residential blocks within the beautiful Riverside town of Lawrence! Just imagine waking...

RACY LITTLE RENTER ON RYAN!

129 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $189,000

This humble abode on an easy to maintain allotment of just under 500m2 is a ready renter. The solid timber construction is a sure benefit alongside a floor-plan of...

Exceptional Potential, Convenient Location

130 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Under Offer

With Grafton properties in such high demand, you should waste no time inspecting this one. A property that is going to spark interest from investors, first home...

Retiree&#39;s Retreat

18A Yamba Waters Holiday Park, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $240,000

Located within Yamba Waters Holiday Park and just a stone's throw to a peaceful water reserve this well maintained 2 bedroom relocatable home is a real delight.

Too Good To Be True!

Villa 38A Yamba Waters Holiday Park, Yamba 2464

House 2 2 1 $299,000

Located within Yamba Waters Holiday Park and just a stone's throw to a peaceful water reserve this well maintained 2 bedroom relocatable home is a real delight.

Tabulam's $48M bridge one step closer

Tabulam Bridge.

Contracts now open for key jobs

Aged care facility helps free up housing market

LOVING IT: New Clarence Village on Queen residents Athol and Jan Green moved into unit 1 in the complex a month ago after moving out of the their home of 51 years in South Grafton.

Encouraging people into aged care could ease housing shortage

Yamba lifestyle without breaking the bank

5 places to rent in Yamba for $300 per week or less

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!