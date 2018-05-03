Menu
Maclean author and volunteer fire fighter, Peter Watt. Clarence Valley Council
Books

Watt brings the story of Duffy and Macintosh to libraries

3rd May 2018 2:25 PM

INTERNATIONALLY-published Clarence Valley author, Peter Watt, will visit Clarence Valley libraries this month.

Mr Watt has recently published his 18th novel, 'From the stars above' with the story continuing with the Duffy and Macintosh dynasties.

The family saga author describes his writing as historical-based action adventure novels and has had many titles published in a number of languages. He has been quoted by the Herald Sun and the Sunday Age newspapers as "Australia's answer to Wilbur Smith”.

Mr Watt lives in Maclean where he spends six months of the year working as a volunteer bushfire fighter with the NSW Rural Fire Service and six months writing his novels.

He will visit the Maclean Library on Thursday, May 17 at 6pm, and Grafton library on Wednesday, May 23 at 6pm, as part of Australian Library and Information Week.

For further information or to book your spot, contact the Maclean Library on 6645 3611 or Grafton library on 6641 0100.

Grafton Daily Examiner

