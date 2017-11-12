Watt closes the book on Frontier saga

END OF AN ERA: Peter Watt with his first book Cry of the Curlew, which started a saga that will end with his new book From the Stars Above.

END OF AN ERA: Peter Watt with his first book Cry of the Curlew, which started a saga that will end with his new book From the Stars Above. Caitlan Charles

AFTER 17 years and 12 novels, Maclean author Peter Watt has finished the Frontier saga, with the release of the final book From the Stars Above on November 14.

The internationally published best-selling series has covered a century of war between the Duffy and Macintosh dynasties, but after spending close to two decades telling this story, Mr Watt said it was time to move on.

"I always said I'd do 100 years with the two family's lives, and it's crept up quite quickly. It hasn't taken long to tell their story,” he said.

"I've written other books, but this one has been the one I've concentrated on for the last few years. In a way it's been good to finish the series, I was getting a little sick of the characters.

"I'm happy with how From the Stars Above finished. I was able to write about three military campaigns that are little known to Australians. In the 1950s our armed forces were in Malaya, and in 1964 they were in Borneo fighting the Indonesian army, then it was straight into Vietnam, so for ten years our armed forces were involved in actions in Asia.

"The books help to shine a light on a relatively unknown part of our history.”

While Mr Watt has wrapped up on saga, it won't be long before his name will be back on bookshelves.

"My publisher asked me what I was going to do next and I made the mistake of saying I could do a triology, so I got a three book advance,” he said.

"It will hopefully be about the Crimerican War, quite a few colonicals fought in it and I thought I could take an Australian character and place it there.

"William Russell recorded the major battles of the war and in many ways was the father of modern war correspondence, and his eye-witness accounts do most of the work for me.”

While many would say that Mr Watt has lived an interesting life, which has included being a soldier, articled clerk to a solicitor, prawn trawler deckhand, builder's labourer, pipe layer, real estate salesman, private investigator, police sergeant and adviser to the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, he said he has no interest in writing his life story.

"I see too many wankers who do that and think they've got an interesting story,” he said.

"My story I don't think is particularly interesting but what it does give me is a background and a knowledge base for the stories I do want to write about.

"The people I research are far more interesting than me anyway.”