Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joe Burns gets onto a pull shot.
Joe Burns gets onto a pull shot.
Cricket

Waugh picks Ashes bolter to burn Poms

25th Jul 2019 12:50 PM

AS Australia's batsmen battle through what appears to be an all-time stitch up from ground curators in Southampton, selectors have some big choices to make.

And those choices will not be easy, according to former Australia star Mark Waugh.

With the Aussies coming off a failed bid to retain the World Cup, several players are looking for form but the intra-team practice match has seen zero batsmen stake their claims as the bowlers held sway.

Waugh was not impressed by what was going down in Southampton, claiming the Aussies may have made a mistake.

"We're trying to get all our batsmen out of form," Waugh said with tongue in cheek.

"This is a Pat Howard idea, it's a good idea - the trouble is the wicket did a lot and all the batsmen got out for nothing."

Waugh then turned on the ground staff for playing games and giving the Aussies a minefield.

"They have served up a pitch that had a lot of grass on it, the pitch we were playing on is the only thing we didn't control," he said.

Usman Khawaja's injury opens up a slot.
Usman Khawaja's injury opens up a slot.

Waugh felt that only two or three places were up for grabs in Australia's Ashes squad and backed one fringe Test batsman to definitely get the nod as cover for the injured Usman Khawaja, while another controversial player likely won't get a return yet.

"They're all trying to get into the 16-man squad but there are probably only two or three spots up for grabs," he said.

"If Khawaja is injured Joe Burns might come in for him.

"Cameron Bancroft - I don't know about him, they might wait a bit longer I can't see how he fits into that squad."

More Stories

ashes cricket joe burns mark waugh
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    DV offender on the run busted in South Grafton with ice

    premium_icon DV offender on the run busted in South Grafton with ice

    Crime A BROOKLET man attempted to hide 0.36g of ice under his foot when stopped by police

    Delays on Clarence roads today and next week

    Delays on Clarence roads today and next week

    News Highway delays today and bridge work next week

    'My pop was sick and I couldn't help him'

    premium_icon 'My pop was sick and I couldn't help him'

    Local Faces "I am very happy to be doing this"

    FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards