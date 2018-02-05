WAVES OF SUCCESS: Angourie surfer in Oceania top four

RIDING HIGH: Angourie surfer Chris Zaffis reached the quarter finals of the Tweed Coast Pro at Cabarita.

SURFING: With his body wracked by nerves from his fingers to his toes, Chris Zaffis stepped into the water for what would be the biggest moment of his career.

But among a volley of strong waves, the Angourie kid's nerves quickly began to settle.

While he could not quite come up with the scores to beat Mothernest Tweed Coast Pro quarter-final opponent, former world tour surfer Mitch Crews, Zaffis said he was super-stoked.

The fifth-place finish at Cabarita enabled Zaffis to climb the rankings to fourth in Oceania, and 41st in the World Qualifying Series.

The quarter-final was Zaffis' best finish in a World Surf League qualifying event on Australian soil, and one that he now ranks up with his QS win in the Mentawais in 2016.

"This is a huge moment for me and it definitely feels good to be improving slowly and surely," Zaffis said.

"I skipped the first couple of rounds of the competition because of the way I was seeded, which can be a blessing but it can also be a curse."

"I was in the first heat of the day in the fourth round, which meant I got to go out there early while the waves were absolutely cooking."

Zaffis pulled off a nine-point single-wave score in that first heat to stamp his authority on the hotly contested competition.

He went on to win his heat in the fifth round before finishing second in the sixth to set up a scintillating showdown with Crews.

"It was awesome to just be out there surfing the one bloke, especially with how open the competition space was, at times it felt like I was just surfing against myself," Zaffis said.

"I know Mitch pretty well, and I know how good a surfer he is. He got a couple of punchy waves that I didn't and that's just how it is sometimes."

While he spends most of his time under houses and inside walls with wiring, the electrician said any spare moment he has is spent lighting up the surf.

"I am actually lucky to have a great boss at Cossio Electrical who gives me the time I need to train and compete," he said.

"I have got a heap more events on the horizon and I am ready to getting cracking into them."

Angourie grom Dakoda Walters also competed at the QS 1000 event, bowing out in a tough fifth round heat against No. 1 ranked Australian Nick Squiers.

Wooli grom Carly Shanahan in action during the 2017 Surf Dive n Ski Australia Junior Surfing Titles at Culburra Beach. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

Wooli surfing sensation Carly Shanahan also competed on the women's side of the draw, facing an initial challenge after her opening round heat was rescheduled after a competitor was impeded in the waves.

"I was coming second but little did I know during the heat another competitor got dropped in on by a non-competitor surfer," Shanahan said on Facebook.

"Because of that we had a re-surf in the afternoon and I was happy to win... the cool part is that I didn't even know about this rule and it reminded me how much I've still yet to learn as a competitive surfer."

Shanahan unfortunately bowed out of the competition in the dying stages of her heat in the second round.

All three surfers will be on the waves again this weekend as the qualifying series touches down at Boomerang Beach for the Vissla Great Lakes Pro.