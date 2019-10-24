Waveski national titles come back to Yamba

SURF'S UP: Organiser Dave Andrews, qualifier series challenger Mick Jones, 11 times world champion Rees Duncan, Tony Cherry, Waveski Surf Australia president Bill Campbell and last year's qualifying champion and organiser Brett Titterton at the launch of this year's Waveski Surfing Australia Australian Open in Yamba this week.

SURF'S UP: Organiser Dave Andrews, qualifier series challenger Mick Jones, 11 times world champion Rees Duncan, Tony Cherry, Waveski Surf Australia president Bill Campbell and last year's qualifying champion and organiser Brett Titterton at the launch of this year's Waveski Surfing Australia Australian Open in Yamba this week. Adam Hourigan

WAVESKI: Their motto is fun, family and fitness, but this week it will also be fierce out on Turners Beach.

For the third year, the Yamba beach will play host to the Waveski Surfing Australia Australian Open, and organiser Brett Titterton said it was an easy place to come back to.

"It's a great venue with consistent surf, council has supported us and it's a great place for families to come,” Titterton said.

The competition will run the whole week with finals starting on Friday, and Titterton said that he expected some excellent action from the 45 competitors fighting for the titles.

"We compete heavily on the world circuit, and we've got 11 time world champion Rees Duncan... people can see some spectacular manoeuvres on show.”

Titterton said that they encouraged people to come down and talk with them, and said the sport was experiencing a resurgence.

"You can expct a friendly warm welcome, and we're really looking to make a focus on the juniors and cadets,” he said.

"The sport can cater for a lot of people and age groups. We've got some as old as 70, and as young as nine.”