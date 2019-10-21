Waveski Surfing Australia offers wave of opportunity

FLYING FINS: 2018 Waveski Surfing Australian Open winner Dale Randahl takes the aerial route during the Open finals at Turners Beach in Yamba.

WAVESKI SURFING: Waveski Surfing is growing in popularity around the world and with the annual Australian Open set to kick off in Yamba today there is a big opportunity for new starters to get on board.

Waveski Surfing Australia development officer Brett Titterton said "if you want to try the sport it's not as popular as surfing but there's opportunity.”

"That word raises supreme with me, the young kids can come be a part of it an enjoy themselves but they can also have the opportunity to win World Titles,” Titterton said.

It is believed that waveski surfing was first created in Port Macquarie but the sport has since become a worldwide phenomenon and Titterton said there is a real chance to make a name for yourself on the world stage.

"You've got France who are really good and there are a good set of young cadets in Brazil but you can go over there and really challenge on the world stage,” he said.

"The calibre of waveski surfing in Australia is world renowned. One junior local boy from Coffs Harbour is an 11 time World Champion and he's really involved in the sport around here. He's always available for our juniors, he's hand making waveskis on the Gold Coast and he's always there to help.”

Titterton offering his time and services alongside a number of trained coaches to boost anyone's confidence out on the waveski.

"Lisa Ryan, our development officer and myself are always available for coaching. If anyone wants to come jump on one and try it out we have development and learning skis,” he said.

"We look forward to anyone wanting to take part in it.”

The Australian Open will be officially opened with a welcome to country at Turners Beach, Yamba at 10am today before a full six days of waveski surfing action.