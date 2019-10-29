Waveski Surfing Australian Open ends with a bang in Yamba

Eleven time Waveski Surfing World Champion Dale Randahl, shreds the surf at Turners Beach in Yamba during the 2019 Waveski Surfing Australian Open.

Eleven time Waveski Surfing World Champion Dale Randahl, shreds the surf at Turners Beach in Yamba during the 2019 Waveski Surfing Australian Open. Gary Nichols

WAVESKI SURFING: The 2019 Waveski Surfing Australian Open came to a close last weekend with some new champions crowned after an epic week of competition at Turners Beach.

Wollongong's Dale Randahl successfully defended his title by winning the penultimate leg of the national tour but Gold Coast shredder Rees Duncan, took out the overall title from the years point circuit to become 2019 Australian Wave Ski Champion.

Rees Duncan at the 2019 Waveski Surfing Australian Open at Turners Beach in Yamba. Brett Cronin

Randahl outclassed and out-maneuvered Lismore's Graham Lancaster in the open men's division to wrap up a solid day of finals on Saturday but a number of new competitors rose to the occasion at the iconic location.

CHAMPION: Eleven time Waveski Surfing World Champion Dale Randahl, shreds the surf at Turners Beach in Yamba during the 2019 Waveski Surfing Australian Open. Gary Nichols

The women's open category was a family affair with Karen Campbell taking out first place narrowly ahead of her daughter Savannah, after the two went head to head over the course of the week.

Michael Jones at the 2019 Waveski Surfing Australian Open at Turners Beach in Yamba. Brett Cronin

To round the week off, Michael Jones claimed the Qualifiers series title for 2019 after a string of solid performances on the waveski.